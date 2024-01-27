Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 965,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,118. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

