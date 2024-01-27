Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. 1,171,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,199. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

