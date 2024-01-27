Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 46.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,512,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 479,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,336. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

