Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,352,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.