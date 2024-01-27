Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,357 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

