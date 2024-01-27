Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.23. 19,645,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,226. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 634.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 114,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

