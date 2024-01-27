MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.39. 1,293,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

