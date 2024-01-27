MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 4,815 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,612,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.