First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 698,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,072. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

