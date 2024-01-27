MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

