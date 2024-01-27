AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of AB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. 290,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $42.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.