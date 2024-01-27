AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. 290,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,946. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $42.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

