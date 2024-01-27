MGO One Seven LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,257. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.



