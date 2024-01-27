MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

