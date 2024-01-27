MGO One Seven LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 27,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

