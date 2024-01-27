MGO One Seven LLC Sells 5,157 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 959,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

