Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $153.79. 19,494,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $154.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.