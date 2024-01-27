Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,124. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

