Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. 8,570,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.