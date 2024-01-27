Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays raised Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of WDC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,645,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 634.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 81,137 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 166,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

