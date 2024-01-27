JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. 687,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in JOYY by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in JOYY by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

