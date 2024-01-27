accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of ACSO stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 524 ($6.66). 238,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4,030.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 509 ($6.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 858 ($10.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.97.
About accesso Technology Group
