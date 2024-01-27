accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ACSO stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 524 ($6.66). 238,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4,030.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 509 ($6.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 858 ($10.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.97.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

