Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

