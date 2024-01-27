IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IHP stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 293.20 ($3.73). 168,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,196. The firm has a market capitalization of £971.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,947.41, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.45. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 331.80 ($4.22).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.