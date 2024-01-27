On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 2.2 %

LON:OTB traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 160.40 ($2.04). 2,158,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,302. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.19 ($2.44). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £267.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,673.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Shaun Morton acquired 36,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £51,759 ($65,767.47). Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.