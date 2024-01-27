St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
St. James’s Place Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of LON STJ traded up GBX 24.40 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 670.80 ($8.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 663.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 780.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65).
About St. James’s Place
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.