St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON STJ traded up GBX 24.40 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 670.80 ($8.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 663.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 780.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

