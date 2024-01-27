Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Reunion Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

RGD stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.37. The company had a trading volume of 140,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.05. Reunion Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.59.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

