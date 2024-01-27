UBS Group Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $44.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.27.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 1,326,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,523. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.