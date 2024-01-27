Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

STLA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of STLA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 3,249,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.