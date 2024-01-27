Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $8.75 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.50.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLYS

Tilly’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,747. The firm has a market cap of $224.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares in the company, valued at $35,676,609.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,676,609.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 334,702 shares of company stock worth $2,561,957. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.