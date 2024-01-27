Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) PT Lowered to $1,414.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $5.73 on Tuesday, hitting $1,488.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,572.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,691.90. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,109.62.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

