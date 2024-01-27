Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

