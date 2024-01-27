Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $36.10 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.22.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. 7,286,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.