Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get Invesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,508. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.65%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.