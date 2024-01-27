US Bancorp DE Has $8.10 Million Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.40% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 102,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

