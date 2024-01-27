Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC) Insider Buys C$12,525.00 in Stock

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) insider Fern Macdonald bought 83,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,525.00.

Fern Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Fern Macdonald bought 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, January 15th, Fern Macdonald acquired 8,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$1,060.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Fern Macdonald purchased 25,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fern Macdonald purchased 15,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,650.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Fern Macdonald acquired 70,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,552.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Fern Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,025.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fern Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Fern Macdonald purchased 9,500 shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330.00.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Up 7.1 %

CVE TPC traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,152. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

