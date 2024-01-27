Terrence Glarner Sells 275 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Glarner sold 275 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $21,634.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 19,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a market cap of $371.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.19. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $2,855,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NVE by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

