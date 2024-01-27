Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 2,454 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BK Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.16.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
