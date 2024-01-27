authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Major Shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik Buys 5,394 Shares of Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 5,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,131,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get authID alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 3,311 shares of authID stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,434.79.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of authID stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $139,655.00.

authID Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUID traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. authID Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of authID by 138.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of authID by 918.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 939,476 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

authID Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.