Mizuho Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $77.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.63.

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,038. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,650.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

