The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $6.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STEM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Stem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.76.

NYSE:STEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 2,260,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Stem has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stem will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stem by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

