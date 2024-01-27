Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.67. The stock had a trading volume of 525,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Lear has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $3,139,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

