Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,285. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

