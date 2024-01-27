Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Cut to $510.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $522.00 to $510.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

