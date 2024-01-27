IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.31.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,106. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

