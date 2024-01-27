MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after acquiring an additional 433,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,022,000 after buying an additional 753,414 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,478,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,396,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,004,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after acquiring an additional 261,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBI. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,841 shares of company stock worth $10,199,076 over the last 90 days. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBI remained flat at $14.07 during midday trading on Friday. 850,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,334. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

