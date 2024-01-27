Morgan Stanley Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $82.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.53.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

KKR traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,690. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.