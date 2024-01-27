Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 306,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $434.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33, a P/E/G ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.47. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marcus by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marcus in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

