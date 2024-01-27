MGO One Seven LLC Sells 251 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $391.40. 497,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.65 and a 200-day moving average of $348.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 80.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.