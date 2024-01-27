MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.93. 1,047,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,655. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.78. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

