Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,688,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,189,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,758,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 459,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,460. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

